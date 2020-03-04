When Toby Wynn took the head coaching position for the Emporia State women’s basketball program prior to last year, he understood what the month of March meant.
After getting little more than a taste last year, he and the Lady Hornets are hoping to enjoy a much lengthier ride in this season’s MIAA Tournament at Municipal Auditorium in downtown Kansas City.
“It’s definitely something that sticks with you,” Wynn said of last year’s opening-round loss to Washburn. “You definitely remember those and I know it’s something we’re not accustomed to here (at) Emporia State and Lady Hornet basketball. It’s definitely something that’s been on my mind. I know it’s been on our team’s mind. It’s something that we’re definitely trying to shoot for and the fact we want to make sure we stick around for a lot longer.
“We don’t just want to be one-and-done.”
Last year, the Lady Hornets reached the conference and regional postseason tournaments, but were abruptly sent packing after one game in each. As the second-seed in the MIAA tourney and entering the week as a relatively comfortable fourth-seed in the regional rankings, Wynn hopes the season’s success can translate into March.
“We were picked fifth at the beginning of the year,” Wynn said of the preseason poll. “For our players just to fight through a little adversity throughout the season, (and) continually play well for the most part during the season and to 15-4 in league and finish as the two-seed, I think that’s a huge accomplishment for them, I think they’ve earned it, I think they worked hard for it. Hopefully its something that pays dividends.”
One of the biggest plusses is getting a bye through the tournament’s first day, which will see the lower four seeds play each other Wednesday afternoon to determine who advances to see the top two seeds on Thursday. Then the two winners will have a day off on Friday before the semifinals get underway on Saturday.
The toughest task for ESU will be preparing for its first opponent as it won’t be until late Wednesday afternoon before the Lady Hornets discover who they’ll be matched up with. Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri, the seventh and 10th seeds, are the two candidates.
“It does make it a little bit more difficult of a challenge,” Wynn said. “Those guys that are three through six, they’re able to game plan, start working on things (several days in advance).”
ESU played the Bronchos less than two full weeks ago, whereas their only meeting this season with the Bearcats was in early January.
“Playing (UCO) so recently it’s going to be easy and fresh on our mind,” Wynn said. “If we play Northwest Missouri, we haven’t played those guys since ... the first of January. (We’ll be) watching film on them and trying to get some information on them, it can be challenging, but we’ve handled it before. (In) the MIAA, with the schedule, the way you play Thursday (and) Saturday, sometimes you have to do that. We’ll be prepared one way or the other.”
ESU will hope to carry its offense with it to Municipal Auditorium as the Lady Hornets have become the highest-scoring team in the MIAA during the season. That was in no small part to Freshman of the Year and First-Team All-MIAA honoree Tre’Zure Jobe, who has averaged nearly 18 points per game.
It will be Jobe’s first time on the court in the longtime MIAA Tournament home, as she sat through an injury redshirt a season ago.
“I’m really excited, especially to be playing alongside this fantastic group of girls,” Jobe said. “We just can’t let our nerves get the best of us and just continue to play how we’ve been playing toward the end of the season.”
The Lady Hornets enter March having won eight of their final nine regular season games.
“We’re looking forward to it at lot,” said junior Daley Handy, who scored a career-high 15 points in the season finale against Rogers State. “I’m excited to prove to everyone that we have a good shot at winning it this year.”
The program had won five consecutive tournament titles from 2013 to 2017. Only two players remain who were a part of that final championship team.
The rest of the roster is hungry for a taste of that level of success.
“Our mentality is to just go in with confidence — in each other and our coach — just not to take anything for granted, play our hearts out, play every moment like it’s our last because it could be,” Handy said.
Handy has missed two full seasons of her collegiate playing career due to injuries. Senior Jessica Wayne, who was awarded her second MIAA Defensive Player of the Year honor on Tuesday, missed eight games before coming back and finishing her final year playing on a damaged knee. Jobe sat out last year with a knee injury.
Those three have all faced the possibility of seeing their career end prematurely. Now, the hope is to finish the season on their own terms.
“Not playing last season, having to come back ... and work all summer to get back in the groove of things, it means a lot (to see) hard work pays off,” Jobe said.
Wynn hopes his squad can simply soak up a much better experience in Kansas City than the brief taste ESU got a season ago.
“You get the opportunity to go up to Kansas City, in a great venue, in a great setting and play in one of the best conference tournaments in the country,” he said. “I know our players have been looking forward to it. It’s something you work for all year long, just to have the opportunity to go up there and be a part of it.
“It’s something special.”
Emporia State will tip off at 2:15 p.m. Thursday against the winner between Central Oklahoma and Northwest Missouri State on Wednesday. The other women’s game in the early session will be top-seeded Central Missouri playing the winner between Washburn and Missouri Southern in Wednesday’s tournament-opening contest.
All-MIAA, all the time
Jobe was named the MIAA’s freshman of the year on Tuesday, the first Lady Hornet to receive the award since Addie Lackey in 2014. Jobe was joined on the All-MIAA squad by senior Mollie Mounsey, who was awarded a second-team All-MIAA honor. Wayne, in addition to her Defensive Player of the Year recognition, was also an honorable mention All-MIAA recipient.
