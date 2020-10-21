The Emporia Gazette
Groundwork is underway at Emporia State University’s Kossover Family Tennis Complex.
The $3.8 million complex represents a one-of-a kind facility for tennis in the region.
The complex will feature six new championship-quality tennis courts, including two indoor and four outdoor courts. The complex will house the tennis teams’ locker rooms, coach’s office, a players’ lounge, student-athlete study area, indoor court viewing deck and outdoor patio.
The complex will also provide an on-campus, cold-weather tennis training center — a valuable resource that no other MIAA tennis program offers.
The project has an anticipated completion date of fall 2021.
“This complex will not only be a shot in the arm for ESU’s tennis program, but it also raises the bar of what’s possible for Emporia State and for the greater community,” said Shane Shivley, Emporia State University Foundation president, during the complex’s groundbreaking ceremony in Oct. 2019.
Inspired by their passion for tennis, alumni Greg Kossover and Ken Hush partnered with ESU to propel the tennis program forward. Kossover and Hush provided leadership gifts and continue to lead the fundraising efforts for the project.
“For our tennis program, it is a really big boost,” Cameron Kienholz, a member of the ESU men’s tennis team, said last year. “There is a lot of excitement throughout the university about it. It is going to be a great new face for the university. It is going to be the first thing you see when you come off the highway, so I think that is a huge, huge deal. We can’t wait for it to get started.”
The spring 2021 schedule is tentatively set to begin the week of March 22. Emporia State, along with the MIAA, will continue to work with local health officials to monitor any changes as the 2021 spring season approaches.
