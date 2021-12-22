One person is in custody following a high-speed chase that ended with a foot pursuit in rural Lyon County Wednesday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope, Rolando Galindo of Emporia was arrested after he led law enforcement officers on a high speed pursuit into the northeast areas of town.
He said the incident began when Emporia Police Department officers attempted to serve Galindo with felony warrants.
The chase, which began around 2:30 p.m., extended from the city of Emporia to Roads 240 and 270. Units were staged in multiple areas on Roads X, Y and Z from Roads 180 - 190.
About 20 minutes into the pursuit, the driver reportedly crossed into Osage County. He or she reportedly passed through Reading as well.
Officers set up "stop sticks" at one point, hoping to deflate the tires. It's not clear if the truck ran over them.
After about 30 minutes, the driver reportedly bailed out of the truck in the area of Road 190 and Road Y. Authorities believed the suspect was hiding in a nearby home.
Osage County Sheriff's Officers are securing the county line, to guard against an escape.
Cope said initial reports of a possible hostage situation were being investigated. A full release on the incident is expected Thursday morning.
Galindo was previously arrested on Aug. 12 after he led officers on another high-speed chase. That chase was also initiated when officers attempted to follow-up on outstanding warrants. Details of that incident can be found
This story will be updated as more information develops.
(4) comments
Y yes rationa1, you are correct, everyone who is guilty deserves a trial. :) :)
Another emporia rocket scientist who needs a lot of jail time to see if he is capable of regaining some common sense!
I'm glad you're here, Forever, and saving us the pesky inconvenience of trial by a jury of peers.
If you get called for jury duty, I hope you repeat this statement when they ask if you have any preconceived notions about the case.
What part of evading across 2 counties at high speed don’t you understand! And this is his 2nd time. I would love to get these morons off the street. And oh I guess you ascribe to defunding the police
