A local advocate earned recognition from the state of Kansas this week for her work with crime victims.
Connie Cahoone, executive director of SOS Inc., received the Community Champion Award from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. The award was announced via the 24th annual Crime Victims' Rights Conference, which is held virtually this year.
"I'm completely ecstatic and blow away," she said. "I'm just completely humbled and I'm so very grateful."
Cahoone, who has led SOS Inc. since June 2012, said she learned of the honor a few weeks ago when organizers reached out and told her SOS staff nominated her for the award.
"It's so, so exciting," Cahoone said. "It's such a surprise; I was not expecting anything — especially something like this."
According to a written release, Cahoone came to SOS after a career in banking. She decided to give back to the Emporia community by putting her talents and passion into an effort that would create change for people. She recently led a capital campaign to raise more than $4 million, which allowed for the purchase and renovation of a centralized SOS building, to better meet the needs of crime victims in the Emporia area.
Tara Schnakenberg, of SOS, said Cahoone was deserving of the award for a variety of reasons.
“Beyond statistics, Connie is an outstanding leader and mentor who gives 110% devotion," she said. "It takes an exceptional, devoted and driven individual to have a vision this immense and successful. The vision becomes a full reality under Connie's leadership.
"We are so grateful for Connie's leadership and accomplishments which will have a lasting impact in our community for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and neglect, and child witnesses of domestic violence/assault.”
Cahoone said SOS works with a number of community partners in order to serve those victims. Without those partnerships, the agency would not be able to operate.
"There are really too many to list, but we try to make good connections for our clients," she said. "We do everything we can to help our clients and others in our community. We reach out and work with so many different people and we're just so grateful to have such a wonderful community to be a part of."
The annual recognition of those who provide outstanding service to victims of crime is taking place during the 24th Annual Crime Victims’ Rights Conference, hosted virtually this week by the governor and attorney general.
The video highlighting all of this year’s award recipients is available at https://youtu.be/TrCvB0Zv6l0.
