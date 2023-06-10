Small business owners and their customers are suffocating under the weight of credit card fees, which have more than doubled in the past decade. Because there’s no real competition in the credit card industry, no one is exempt. Take for example, your favorite BBQ joint. You’d be correct in assuming that the restaurant owner sets the prices of all the items from the menu to the little bottles of sauce at the counter. But when you go to check out, the credit card company, not the small business owner, sets the price on not one, but two distinct charges. That small business owner has no control over the fees that credit card companies impose. The small business owner must pay a fee for the “network” that connects their bank to the credit card’s bank. The credit card company controls the network and isn’t required to offer other choices. The small business is held hostage, forced to pay whatever the credit card companies demand. If that doesn’t sound like a sweet deal for credit card companies — wait till you hear this: credit card companies also set the “interchange” fee, also commonly referred to as the swipe fee. It’s usually the largest credit card fee, often costing 3% or more of a transaction. That money goes straight from the small business owners’ hands to the bank that issues the credit card. Why do credit card companies get to determine the price your BBQ restaurant pays to the banks? They’re a third-party service. Surely, in a competitive market, one business should not dictate what one business must pay to another unrelated business. If you’re not convinced this is a broken system, take into consideration that in April of last year, both Visa and Mastercard, who are by any measure competitors, raised their swipe fees at the same time. Surely that was not a coincidence. Something has got to give. Readers are well acquainted with the economic headwinds our state is facing. Whether it’s historic inflation that continues to put pressure on prices, or the gap in services left by the worker shortage, Kansas families have felt the pinch. Job creators, from Goodland to Emporia, are also struggling in this economy. Yet year after year, credit card companies raise their fees, leaving small businesses with little options and no negotiating power. Thanks to Sen. Roger Marshall’s leadership, Congress has an opportunity to provide relief. The bipartisan Credit Card Competition Act of 2023 would require credit card companies to offer at least two networks on each credit card, finally opening the credit card companies to competition. As a result, small business owners would be able to choose the most affordable network. Competition would provide immediate relief for small businesses. Most mom-and-pop shops run on thin profit margins, where every penny counts. When credit card companies increase their swipe fees, those margins take a hit. A small business owner from Auburn shared that between credit card and bank fees, his profit margin was cut in half. Instead of passing those costs on to their clients, this family-owned business takes the hit. But not all small business owners can afford to do this, and as fees continue to skyrocket, there will be fewer who make that choice. The consequences are real and tangible. These increasing fees make it harder for a small business owner to raise their employees’ wages or offer lower prices to their consumers. Inflation, which acts as a multiplier since swipe fees are a percentage of each sale, is at a 40-year high. With a recession on the horizon, this issue has never been more pressing. Kansans from all walks of life benefit when small businesses can meet their customers’ needs, create good-paying jobs, and invest in their communities. Likewise, when small businesses struggle to keep their doors open, Kansans suffer too. It’s time for Congress to ensure real competition in the credit card market. It’s time to pass the Credit Card Competition Act of 2023. Dan Murray is the state director for the National Federation of Independent Business in Kansas, the state’s largest small business advocacy organization.
Small Business Owners Applaud Sen. Marshall’s Credit Card Competition Bill
- By Dan Murray Kansas NFIB State Director
