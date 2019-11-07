Fundraiser dance
VFW Post 1980 will host a fundraising dance 8 p.m. Saturday at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Just Passin Through will perform. Admission is $10 per person.
Raffles and a 50/50 cash drawing will be held. The public is welcome, please plan to attend.
Volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs
The next volunteer work day at Pioneer Bluffs starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the site in Matfield Green. The day begins with coffee in the Granary. Volunteer tasks vary from physical to nonphysical activities. Come out to help celebrate and preserve the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills.
Each volunteer workday ends with a free lunch. Contact Executive Director Lynn Smith for more details at 620-753-3484 or lynn@pioneerbluffs.org, or visit pioneerbluffs.org.
Lebo bazaar
The Lebo United Methodist Women will hold their annual bazaar starting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at the church fellowship hall, located at W. 4th and Spruce in Lebo.
The cinnamon roll and coffee bar and bazaar will open at 8:30 a.m. Bazaar booths will include needlework, crafts, fall and Christmas decorations, baked goods, and a men’s variety booth. At 11:00 a.m., a lunch will be served consisting of soups, sandwiches, pie and coffee. A turkey/ham dinner with all the “trimmings” will be served at 5:00 p.m.
The proceeds from this event benefit local and area mission work sponsored by the United Methodist Women.
Community Thanksgiving
The 11th annual community Thanksgiving meal at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City will be 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 28. The menu includes roast turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, vegetables, cranberry salad, dressing, roll and dessert. There is no charge for the meal.
Reservations can be made for groups. To-go boxes and deliveries are available. Rides are also available. For more information or to make reservations, call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111 and ask for Jane or Vicki.
Rosean Thanksgiving dinner
The annual Rosean Thanksgiving dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Rosean School House.
Turkey, potatoes and dressing and drinks will be provided. The community is invited to attend and bring a side dish or dessert and own table service.
Home business/craft expo
First Christian Church is inviting vendors to its upcoming Home Business/Craft Expo from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at the church, 202 E. 12th Ave.
Booth space (15’ x 15’) is available for $20 and can be reserved by Nov. 27. Chairs and tables furnished, WiFi available. Call Janet Lostutter at 343-0337 with questions.
Home of the Brave Celebration
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial Association and 101st Airborne Dog Co. are holding the first Home of the Brave Celebration from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday at Bushong Park.
A chili lunch will be served from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Cost is $8; veterans eat free. A memorial service with Grace United Methodist Church Pastor Brenda Ulrich will begin at 1 p.m.
Re-enactors, weapons demonstrations, period music, raffles and more. Take a step back in history and honor our servicemen and women.
Sunday concert
Jamey Denison, an independent and songwriter who has toured throughout the country, will perform during the 9:30 a.m. Sunday worship service at Saffordville United Methodist Church, 2450 YY Road. All are welcome to attend.
