A leader of Emporia Lions Club during the late 80s was orthodontist Steve Haught.
“I think I was in leadership most of those years. I joined Lions Club in ’84. Chip Mareska, who used to run Crawford Furniture, and Richard Hall were also leaders,” Haught said.
Presidents during those years were Dan Clark, a realtor, 1985-86; Chip Mareska, manager of Crawford Furniture, 1986-87; Mike Carlson, mortician, 1987-88; Steve Haught 1988-89; and George Walters, ESU professor, 1989-90.
John Rich also was among the leadership group at the time. “John was gracious to play the piano, and we would sing as if we knew what we were doing. It was an interesting time. We met at what is now the [Emporia State Federal] Credit Union building — the American Legion.”
For many years the Club had met at Forren’s Restaurant on Commercial Street. Beginning in Feb. 1981, the Lions met on a trial basis for six months at the American Legion, 310 West 12th Avenue. The American Legion then served as home until the early 1990s, when the Club moved to Leonida’s Restaurant, which was located at the Ramada Inn, on north Merchant Street near I-35. Zenni Leonida was the owner.
Haught served as Lions Secretary 1992-94. “That’s where I got to be known at the state level in Lions because I was kind of a funny speaker when I told them what a club secretary is supposed to do. Our club has always had strong secretaries, who became linchpins in Kansas Lions politics. John Zimmerman was one of them,” he said.
“As an orthodontist I frequently also sponsored sports teams [along with Lions Club], so we would have a picnic of 100 people with sports teams ... About then, in the late 80s or early 90s, I started hosting kids from Finland, Japan, Peru.”
International students would stay in Emporia six to eight weeks with Emporia families.
“The ones from South America were here during their summer but our winter. They went to school and there were a number of teachers who accommodated our intrusion,” Haught said.
The international student program was important for the students coming here, but it was equally important for local students and residents to interact with students from another country.
