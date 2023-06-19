The Kretsinger Subdivision is up for discussion at a meeting of the Emporia-Lyon County Metropolitan Area Planning Commission this week.
The final plat for the subdivision, located at South Exchange and Soden's Road, is up for approval at the 6 p.m. Tuesday meeting. The planning commission approved a 53-house preliminary plat on Feb. 15, 2022.
The preliminary plat has most of the lots along an arch-shaped road named Commerce Circle on the north side and Soden’s Drive on the south. An alley would bisect the arch.
The design by BG Consultants shows only two lots would have direct entry from South Exchange Street. Sodens Road would not be extended past Exchange.
A woodland or community park area is designated on the southeast side of the development. The map does not indicate if it would stretch all the way to Waste Water Plant Drive, also known as Gavin Road.
Average lot sizes are 7,900 square feet and the median is 7,300 square feet.
If approved, the plat will head to the Emporia City Commission for final approval.
