House of Discs, a prominent disc golf company, is excited to announce the addition of David Hein as House of Discs General Manager of North America and CEO of Dynamic Discs.
With a remarkable background in the outdoor and gear industry, including his roles as General Manager of Outdoor Research based in Seattle, Vice President of the Americas Sales Division and Professional Product Division at 5.11 Tactical and Vice President of Merchandising & Design at Dickies, Hein brings a wealth of expertise and strategic acumen to his new position.
The disc golf industry has experienced substantial growth in recent years, with an increasing number of individuals of all ages and skill levels embracing the sport. As the General Manager and CEO, Hein will play a pivotal role in capitalizing on this tremendous potential and further propelling House of Discs to the forefront of the industry.
Hein’s extensive experience in sales, product development, and brand management has equipped him with a deep understanding of customer needs and market trends. During his tenure at 5.11 Tactical, Hein oversaw the growth of the Americas Sales Division, driving revenue and key partnerships. As General Manager at Outdoor Research, he successfully led the development and implementation of rebranding part of its core consumer business and strengthened its US manufacturing base.
“I am excited to join House of Discs and contribute to the growth of the disc golf industry,” said David Hein. “The sport has captivated a diverse range of players and presents immense opportunities for innovation and expansion. I am eager to leverage my experience and work alongside the talented team at House of Discs to further enhance the brand, expand market reach, and provide exceptional experiences for disc golf enthusiasts.”
David Hein and his family will be relocating to Emporia, Kansas, the birthplace of Dynamic Discs, where he will be working closely with Jeremy Rusco, the founder of Dynamic Discs. Jeremy expressed his enthusiasm for Hein joining the team, stating, “David’s proven leadership and deep understanding of the industry will greatly contribute to our mission of advancing disc golf and providing unparalleled products and services to our customers.”
CEO House of Discs, David Bergland, shared his excitement about Hein’s addition, stating, “We are delighted to have David join House of Discs as the General Manager of North America and CEO of Dynamic Discs. His extensive industry experience, coupled with his strategic vision, will help drive our growth ambitions. House of Discs will continue to lead the sport in innovation along with bringing more people globally into the game, while at the same time working to expand and add new Disc Golf courses around the world. Adding talent and resources to the already strong team at House of Discs and Dynamic Discs will only help solidify our position in the sport.”
House of Discs remains committed to delivering high-quality equipment, apparel, and accessories for disc golf enthusiasts. With Hein at the helm, the company is poised to seize new opportunities, shape the future of the sport, and enhance the overall disc golf experience for players worldwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.