Monday, The Emporia Gazette received an email from a concerned local questioning a decision by the Flint Hills Technical College to seemingly reopen in-person classes.
While there was some truth to the message, further talks with college leadership helped clarify the situation, showing that students and their instructors were still maintaining proper social distancing and safety protocols as outlined in Gov. Kelly’s reopening plan.
“For a few of our programs (welding technology, automotive technology, network technology, dental hygiene) we have small groups of students coming back to campus to finish hands on work and certifications necessary for course completion and graduation,” FHTC Vice President of Student Services Lisa Kirmer said in an email to The Emporia Gazette. “We worked with the [Lyon County] Health Department for protocol and are requiring all employees and students to wear masks and other PPE depending on the program, asking screening questions daily before students or employees enter the buildings, and are encouraging social distancing.”
Those with further questions or concerns on the remaining slate of in-person classes are encouraged to reach out to Kirmer at 341-1325 for more information.
It only makes sense to do this. I wonder who the tattle tail was anyway. When it comes to "labs", there is no reason why these students should be stopped from completing the education they worked so hard for. At this point, the world is going back to normal, maybe someone should tell the tattle tails that it is going to happen whether they try to milk it until the November election or not! Commonsense rules in this case, and hopefully it catches on!
