The Emporia State defense delivered another dominant performance as the Hornets held off Central Oklahoma 31-21 Saturday night in their first game inside Welch Stadium since Nov. 16, 2019.
Emporia State (2-0) held the Bronchos (1-1) to just 238 yards of total offense and 3.54 yards per play while quarterback Braden Gleason threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns on 28-of-42 passing.
Canaan Brooks added 80 rushing yards on nine carries.
“That was a great team win,” said Hornet head coach Garin Higgins. “That was a hard-fought game, a typical MIAA game.”
The victory certainly wasn’t a given. Central Oklahoma leaped out to a 7-0 lead when TCU-transfer quarterback Stephon Brown took a draw play 26-yards to the endzone at the 8:03 mark of the first quarter.
But Emporia State swiped the advantage on Gleason’s touchdown passes of eight yards to Dexton Swinehart and 10 yards to Tommy Zimmerman, giving the Hornets a 14-7 lead as the teams headed to the locker rooms at halftime.
“We felt like we had it a little bit in control at halftime and we felt like we were moving the ball pretty decent on offense,” Higgins said. “We were just hurting ourselves.”
Billy Ross, Jr. scored on the Statue of Liberty play a la 2007 Fiesta Bowl to stretch Emporia State’s lead to 21-7 less than six minutes into the third quarter.
But that was where things came to a screeching halt offensively.
The Hornets punted on their next drive and on the first play of the following drive, backed up deep in their own territory, Gleason was sacked and he fumbled the ball, giving Central Oklahoma possession at the Emporia State 6-yard line.
The Bronchos scored three plays later to make it 21-14.
After receiving the kickoff, the Emporia State offense went backward and punted again. Central Oklahoma mounted a 10-play, 63-yard drive to tie the game at 21 with 12:59 to play in the game.
“We talked about facing adversity all week and how it’s going to happen,” Gleason said. “Good teams show how they respond.”
And the Hornets did respond -- albeit after another punt.
Sam Dobbins put Emporia State back on top with a 22-yard field goal with 7:50 left in the game. The defense forced the Bronchos to punt it back to the Hornet offense, which plunged the final dagger when Gleason found Dalton Cowan in the endzone with 3:59 left.
It was Cowan’s first career receiving touchdown, as he moved to the stinger-back position this season after serving as Emporia State’s starting QB for most of the 2019 season.
“It was pretty cool to kind of see it all come full circle,” Cowan said. “But, you know, that was one play out of many that were made by all my teammates. My number was called and I made a play because that’s what you’ve got to do when you play your role.”
Higgins thought it was a special moment to see Cowan come down with the TD reception.
“I know he’s got a lot of fans, but I’m one of his biggest fans just because of the person that he is and everything that he has done for this football team at quarterback, but now changing positions and doing a great job at stinger-back,” he said. “He deserves it, but at the same time, he’s earned it.”
The Hornet defense sealed the victory when Jaedon Pool picked off a pass from Brown with less than two minutes left in the game, allowing the offense to tick off the final seconds of a hard-fought victory.
“We pride ourselves on mental toughness,” Higgins said. “We feel like we’re a tough football team. … They believe in the program, they believe in the culture and I think that matters. That matters. They believe in one another and they love one another, and I think that means something and I think that’s huge in games like this, for us to stick together. I knew we were going to have adversity tonight and it took us a while to get through it, but we did.”
Emporia State heads back out on the road next Saturday when it takes on Missouri Western at 6 p.m. The Griffons are 1-1 after a 24-20 loss to Central Oklahoma in week one and a come-from-behind 38-31 win over Fort Hays State -- which was receiving votes in the top 25 -- Thursday night.
“Playing on the road in the MIAA’s always tough,” Higgins said. “It’s a grind. That’s why I’ve got all this gray hair. It’s a grind. They’re a good football team [but] our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now. We’ve just got to maintain our composure and continue to get better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.