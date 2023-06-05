The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia City Commission will discuss a number of issues during its regular action and study sessions Wednesday.
Commissioners will continue the public hearing in relation to the tax abatement status of S&S Quality Meats LLC, which was opened on May 24. The amount of the abatement is $14 million.
Commissioners will also consider approval of a rezoning request for 227 East Street from R-1 Low-Density Residential to L-1 Light Industrial, and the annexation of land located at 1526 South Highway, a minor plat for a proposed retail addition from JTS at Mr. Goodcents.
The city will also discuss board appointments.
Study session items include reviewing outside appropriation requests.
The meeting starts at 11 a.m. at the Municipal Courtroom.
