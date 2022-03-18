Special to The Gazette
Four Kansas high school students won $500 each for best writing an essay about an inductee in the Kansas Business Hall of Fame. The four winners and their topics were:
Sriram Srinivasa Kalki, freshman from Blue Valley North High School, inductee Philip Anschutz
Caroline Place, freshman from Blue Valley North High School, inductee Junius George Groves
Baylee Richard, senior from Olpe High School, inductee Olive Ann Beech
William White Walker, freshman from Emporia High School, inductee William Allen White
The contest, which is in its fifth year, is open to students in high school grades 9 - 12, including students who are home-schooled. The essays were based on research of a Kansas Business Hall of Fame honoree inducted into one of two categories, Historical or Contemporary.
A total of 93 entries from 17 Kansas high schools were judged by a panel of business professionals and faculty in the Emporia State University School of Business. The high schools that were represented were Blue Valley North, Council Grove, Eisenhower, Emporia, Eureka, Junction City, Nemaha, Northern Valley, Olpe, Scott Community, Sedan, Shawnee, Stockton, Tonganoxie, Trego Community, Wellington and Wichita Heights.
The Kansas Chamber of Commerce donated the $2,000 in prize money, which was given to the top four essays overall.
“The Kansas Business Hall of Fame is proud to honor these students and their instructors, who, through these essays, help us better understand the rich tradition of entrepreneurship and innovation that our state has fostered,” said Dr. James Leiker, KBHF Board Chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.