Emporia High School senior Rayanna Breshears signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Tabor College. The announcement was made via Twitter Sunday. Breshears is the daughter of Jon and Laura Breshears of Neosho Rapids.
Breshears signs with Tabor College
The Emporia Gazette
