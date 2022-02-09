Cynthia Lee “Cindy” Raber, of Madison, KS, passed away on February 6, 2022 at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS. She was 72. She was born July 8, 1949, in Emporia to Harold and Wilma Fankhauser.
She grew up in Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1967. She married Max Raber on August 9, 1968, they later divorced. She began working as a Postal Clerk at the Burlington Post Office in 1982. She was employed there until her retirement in 2012. She enjoyed reading and was an avid fan of the Kansas Jayhawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved to attend their activities and sporting events.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Vincent) Sanchez of Emporia, KS and Trish (Eric) Hoelting of Olpe, KS; one sister, Nancy Fankhauser of Madison, KS and one brother, Tony Fankhauser of Madison, KS; and 7 grandchildren, Taylor (Nate), Chase (Lindsey), Raegan, Camden, Colby, Derek and Dexton and a nephew, Scott.
A private burial will be held at No. 8 Cemetery east of Madison. The family will meet with friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Madison to share and celebrate Cindy’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the “Cindy Raber Scholarship Fund” at Olpe High School, and may be sent in care of the Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.