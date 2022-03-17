Madison track star Casey Helm is going to the Texas Relays in Austin representing his school, the board of education decided Thursday evening.
The vote was taken during a special meeting to discuss Helm's participation and personnel issues. The motion allows Helm to represent the district while his family is financiaoly responsible for all expenses associated with the trip.
Last week the board declined the same requestion because the meet had not yet been sanctioned by the Kansas State High School Activities Association. KSHSAA then announced Friday afternoon that the Texas Relays had been approved.
"I'm very happy to get this opportunity," Helm told the board Thursday evening. "I want to say thank you guys for letting me have the opportunity to go represent Madison. I'll do the best I can to represent the school."
Helm will compete in the high school discus Friday, March 25, and the shot put the following day. He is the defending Kansas state high school champion in both events.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Brett Dannels as the head boys basketball coach and assistant high school football coach.
The resignation was accepted with regrets from the board.
