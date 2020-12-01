Beginning today, Dec. 1, you can support Big Brothers Big Sisters and have a chance to win amazing prizes.
Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters is holding a state-wide raffle with only 5,000 available tickets.
Dena Russell-Marino, area manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas, says purchasing raffle tickets is an easy way to support the organization and keep funds local. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides one-to-one mentoring for children facing adversity and at risk youth with caring and consistent, adult mentors.
“Funds raised will support our matches and create new ones,” Russell-Marino says.
The raffle is unique in the limited number of tickets available. There are only 5,000 tickets available for the whole state. There are five amazing prizes up for grabs. Prizes include:
- $25,000 cash
- Private concert for four with Andy Grammer (includes a meet and greet and hotel stay at Hotel Oldtown in Wichita
- TV valued at $1,500
- $1,000 Amazon gift card
- Prime Cargill meats and a Green Mountain Pellet Smoker
“Tickets are $50 and there are only 5,000 tickets available state-wide which means the odds of winning are 1/1000,” Russell-Marino says. “Once tickets sell out — that’s it, so be sure to get tickets early. Ticket sale proceeds remain in the community where they are sold, so we want to sell a lot of tickets.”
Keeping the proceeds local will be quite beneficial for area youth. BBBS is hoping to add an additional 31 to 35 match relationships in 2021.
“The funds will be used to recruit Bigs and Littles, screen, train and support matches created in 2021,” Russell-Marino explains.
Tickets go on sale Dec.1 – 18. The drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 21 on KAKE-TV.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://ksbigsraffle.org. Russell-Marino said to remember to select Lyon County as the designee so that the funds stay local. Tickets can also be purchased by calling 620-342-5645 or by mailing a check with ‘Raffle’ in the subject line to KSBBBS Lyon County, PO BOX 684 Emporia, KS 66801.
