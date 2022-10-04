We frequently urge our readers to participate in all elections because the leaders elected impact their lives directly. Many people pay attention every four years because of the presidential election and the national issues it generates like abortion, immigration, and economic polities. However, we believe strongly that every election and every part of the ballot is critical, including the midterm state and local races.
School boards hire administrators and make policy decisions that impact all students in the district. City and county commissions set tax rates and decide what services to provide. State legislatures set the laws impacting both individuals and businesses. And governors decide who serves on the various commissions that write the rules and regulations that govern commerce in our lives.
One of the critical areas where businesses are regulated is the electric utility companies in Kansas, including Evergy, which recently raised the rate it charges for each kilowatt used by its customers. Electric and natural gas utilities present a unique challenge as they effectively own a monopoly, given their customers cannot simply shop somewhere else for electricity or natural gas. Due to this, most states, including Kansas, use a commission to regulate rates to prevent profiteering, and to provide protections for those whose income falls below the federal poverty level. The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) serves that role in our state.
Setting electric rates involves a complex formula that takes into account the capital expenditures on building power generating facilities, their depreciation, the current and projected fuel costs to generate power, and potential income tax liability of the utility company. Energy providers must file an Annual Correction Adjustment with the KCC for use in calculating the base rate.
The base rate allows electric utilities to recover the costs associated with maintenance of existing facilities, and development and implementation of new technologies like wind and solar. According to Evergy’s website, 50 percent of their electrical power generation is emissions-free, and we applaud the company for that commitment to sustainable energy production. Their commitment includes a promise to be 100 percent carbon neutral by 2045.
Beyond the base rate, there are two parts in the calculation of rates that Kansans should watch closely–the projected fuel costs and the potential income tax liability. Evergy included both estimates in its latest rate hike. There is certainly an argument to be made that increases in fuel prices are to be expected given the global market conditions, and it might be fair to pass those costs on to its customers.
Evergy’s potential income tax liability is another issue. The Sentinel reported in January of this year that collectively, electric and gas utility companies have included between $35 million and $50 million in potential tax liability, even though the companies pay no income tax. There currently is no regulation or law compelling the companies to refund that money.
Three years ago, the Kansas Senate’s Committee on Assessment and Taxation introduced SB 126 to rectify this situation by first, making Kansas utility companies explicitly income tax exempt, and second, requiring them to refund any over-collection of potential income tax money from customers. However, the bill died after being taken over by the House Committee on Utilities.
All of us pay electric bills, both directly for the power used in our homes, and indirectly whenever we buy something. The KCC does write the rules and regulations for the utility providers in Kansas, but the Kansas Legislature sets the rules governing how these companies can structure their rates.
This is where you come in. The 2019 Kansas Legislature failed to pass legislation that would not only end the practice of adding potential tax liability to the rates you pay, it would require the utilities to refund any over-collection to their customers–which means us. Unlike commissioners appointed by the governor, state legislators are directly accountable to us and will respond when given clear direction. We know from our work with the League of Women Voters that representatives and senators pay close attention to the issues their constituents communicate to them.
So, make a plan to vote on November 8th, and then execute it. Be sure to plan for enough time to wait in line. Be prepared to vote on all issues and positions by reviewing the ballot ahead of the election. Your personalized ballot may be found at 411.org.
Then GO VOTE!
Jim Calvert is a retired English teacher and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
