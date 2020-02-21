John Thomas “Tommy” Leihsing, 86, formerly of Hartford, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
He was born August 30, 1933 in Worland, Missouri the son of Herman Joseph and Julie Ann Jenkins Leihsing.
Tommy was inducted into the United States Army on June 25, 1953. He proudly served until receiving an honorable discharge on May 19, 1955. On January 25, 1957 he married the love of his life, Carol LaVonne Bethune.
Beginning in 1959, Tommy worked as a mechanic at the Interstate Brands Bread Plant in Kansas City, Kansas. In 1965 he took a position at Dolly Madison in Emporia. He continued working there as the transportation manager until 1995. Shortly after leaving Dolly Madison he took a position as shop manager for the Lyon County Road and Bridge Department. During this time he began working part time in the evenings at Fanestil Meats. After eight years with the Road and Bridge Department he retired at the age of 70 and began working full time at Fanestil as the mechanic for the transportation department as well as working in product security. In 2007 he officially retired.
Tommy was a devoted member of the First Christian Church in Hartford. He also held membership in the V.F.W. Post #7957 in Emporia and had previously attended Mound City Masonic Lodge #33.
He will live on in the hearts and memories of his daughters, Patricia Ann Baker and husband Edwin of Emporia, Susan Marie Leihsing of Hartford and Mary Lynn Leihsing of Hartford; a son, Thomas Dwayne Leihsing and wife Pam of Emporia; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carol on April 8, 2011. He was also preceded by his parents; sisters, Lenora Genevieve Jenkins and Julie Ann Marie Hime; brothers, Herman Joseph Leihsing, Jr. and Emmitt David Leihsing.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First Christian Church in Hartford. Burial will follow services at Hartford Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 A.M. until service time Saturday at the Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church and sent in care of the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home at P.O. Box #43, Lebo, Kansas 66856. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
