LaVeda Mae Benton, 78, of Olpe, Kansas passed away Sunday evening at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born October 23, 1941 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of James O. and Ruth I. (McNett) Mackey. LaVeda attended Madison High School.
LaVeda was joined in marriage to Charles M. Benton on March 2, 1958 in Madison, Kansas. They made their home in Eureka for a year before moving to Madison. LaVeda and Charles would settle down on a farm south of Olpe in 1969. They enjoyed 42 years of marriage before Charles preceded her in death on October 21, 2000.
After moving to Olpe, LaVeda worked at the Olpe Food Bank before taking a position at I.B.P. in Emporia. She would remain employed there until her retirement in 1989.
LaVeda was a proud homemaker and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She attended the Ebenezer Methodist Church west of Olpe.
She will live on in the hearts and memories of her daughters, Diana (Bill) Ballinger of Madison, Juanita (Gary) Brown of Olpe and Julie Smith of Moran; a son, Charles M. Benton Jr. (Jennifer) of Olpe; a sister, Naomi Finney of Olpe; fourteen grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and dear friends. LaVeda was also preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela Jean Benton in 1963; brothers, Bob Mackey, Larry J. Mackey and Jerry O. Mackey.
Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Blakely Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 14th from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at the VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Methodist Church or the Eagle Creek Saddle Club and sent in care of the funeral home at P.O. Box #488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be made at vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.