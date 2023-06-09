The Emporia Zoo
A special assembly of the governing body will be held from noon - 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, at the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia in the concessions area.
The public are invited to meet with city commissioners, Emporia Friends of the Zoo members, city staff and others in attendance.
The meeting is open to the public and no binding action will be taken.
