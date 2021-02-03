Lyon County Public Health reported 25 new confirmed cases and 21 new recoveries during its Wednesday data report.
The total number of active cases sits at 128. One person is currently hospitalized.
The public health department also reported that two new Lyon County residents have died of COVID-19.
In all, 3,892 Lyon County residents have contracted COVID-19, with 3,691 recoveries and 73 deaths. Five additional deaths are pending review by the Kansas Department of Health & Environment.
Globally, 2.2 million people have died as a result of COVID-19, including 447,000 Americans, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Lyon County Public Health will update the COVID-19 numbers again on Friday.
The report came hours before the Associated Press reported on a preliminary Oxford University study which suggests that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine may, in addition to easing the symptoms for an inoculated person, also have the capacity to keep the inoculated person from contracting and spreading the virus.
To this point, it has been inconclusive whether any of the vaccines could actually slow the spread of the virus rather than simply mitigating the intensity of the illness it causes.
The AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently in circulation in the United States, but it is being used in the United Kingdom and the European Union. More research needs to be completed to determine whether the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being given to Americans may have the same alleviative effects.
