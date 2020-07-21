Name: Phillip J. Mott
Political affiliation: Republican
Campaign address: 1643 Road 330, Admire, KS 66830
Campaign phone: 620-528-3502
What skills and experience do you bring to the position of County Commissioner?
I have served on the Lyon county zoning board for the past 15 years, as well as Township Trustee for several years, both positions have involved interacting with the public. Professionally I worked 46 years in the aggregate industry, with the last 35yrs in a managerial role. Prior to retirement I was the Materials Branch Manager for C.R.H. known locally as Apac. In this position I was responsible for a multi-million-dollar budget as well as multiple operations across the state. I also have served on two statewide Boards, (Kansas Aggregate Producers Association, And the Kansas Muzzle loading Association), working on and with these board provides a great many skills that will allow one to be an affective member of the commission.
What are the most critical financial challenges for Lyon County, and what do you propose to address them?
Taxation and Job growth in number as well as quality. Taxation, the most effective long-term way to address and lower the individual tax burden is to increase the tax base and hold the department heads accountable for the efficiency of their department. This is accomplished by capitalizing on our assets of good transportation corridors, and our educational facilities to train a highly skilled work force, and creating an environment that encourages local organic growth of our hometown industries as well as actively recruiting and supporting new industries to our community. This strategy also includes the promotion and encouragement rural residences to support our North and South school districts as well as the smaller communities of the county. Job growth is addressed by creating an environment that promotes new industries, which in turn creates opportunities in the service sector. It is important to remember that as we move forward automation will become a much larger part of our industrial base and will result in fewer jobs in our work centers. This will require more centers of employment if we are to maintain the same level of employment.
How will you prioritize weighty decisions such as infrastructure improvements or capital outlay projects?
Traditional Infrastructure improvements such as streets and sewers will be prioritized first and foremost on serving the community and secondly on expansion of the system to allow growth. Infrastructure such as highspeed or services that are provided by vendors will be encouraged by creating a robust economy, and local regulations that are not overly burdensome. This will create an environment that is attractive to investors.
What is a county commissioner’s responsibility during a public health crisis?
The Board of County Commissioners are the county’s health board, and as such they are responsible to balance the advice of the professional health service along with the needs of the community while recognizing that there are limitations to their actions. In short, the responsibility is to find and recommend best practices that protect the health as well as the individual rights of the citizenry.
Where do you see Lyon County in the next 5 to 10 years? How will you make your prediction(s) happen?
I see Lyon County in much the way I see it today only improved. Lyon County is a great place to live and raise a family and as we focus on creating growth in all of our employment sectors and improving all of our communities, we will create a strong overall community that will provide opportunities to our youth so that they do not find it necessary to leave the area in order to succeed. I plan to make this happen by ensuring that the county protects the property rights of our residents which is critical in unleashing the entrepreneurial spirit that fueled our local economy in the past by promoting growth of our employment sector and by strengthening the industrial base which will lead to e expansion of our service and housing sector.
