There has been a lot of talk about voting and election reforms lately. Yet I contend that the most important detail that supersedes everything else right now is taking control of the election process away from the politicians. The primary way our leaders are held accountable to the public is at the voting booth. So for the political parties to have any influence at all over elections is a huge conflict of interest.
The truth is, elections are not really majority rule as the old saying goes. They are actually the majority of those who participate in the election. Career politicians know this. So that is why every voter bill that our leaders try to pass always favors participation in specific demographics that tend to vote their party, or disfavors voters who support the opposite party. Both the major parties are guilty of this. Yet party loyalists tend to be selectively blind when it benefits them, yet like to play the victim when it doesn’t. Yet the only thing the two part duopoly can agree on is to do everything possible to keep third parties from disrupting their self-serving system. That is not for them to decide. Yet, the fact they make those decisions for us is another conflict of interest.
A truly fair and honest voting system would be completely run by a non-party affiliated organization to handle every aspect of the election process. Unfortunately the only people with the power to create such a thing have everything to lose and nothing to gain by doing this. So I’m not holding my breath waiting for our leaders to do the right, honorable and just thing.
Marcus Hanson
Emporia
