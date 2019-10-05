Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Injury accident, W. 15th Ave. & Industrial Rd., 10:11 a.m.
Warrant, 1200 Triplett Dr., 10:28 a.m.
Dangerous animal, 2700 W. 18th Ave., 1:36 p.m.
Animal welfare check, 700 Wilson St., 3:27 p.m.
Investigative case, location and time redacted
Drug possession, 800 W. 12th Ave., 4:50 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Exchange St., 4:56 p.m.
Animal at large, By PS, 5:59 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 7:55 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, location and time redacted
Friday
Motor vehicle hit and run, 900 Oak St., 2:16 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 800 S. Weaver St., 3:37 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Lost property, location redacted, 2:03 p.m.
Injury accident, 1300 KTA, 3:02 p.m.
Lost property, location redacted, 4:02 p.m.
Friday
Non-injury accident, Road 220 & Road V, 2:53 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Shoplifting, 200 E. 6th Ave., 9:52 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
