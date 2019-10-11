FHTC’s Dean of Instructional Services, Kim Dhority, received the 2019 Inside the Field Leadership Award from the Kansas Council for Workforce Education during the Workforce Innovation Conference in Wichita on Oct. 8.
KCWE is an organization that promotes professional development for post-secondary career and technical education faculty and administrators. The Inside the Field award recognizes any KCWE member who has developed model programs, provided leadership, conducted research, or been involved in any other activity that advances the status and visibility of career and technical education within Kansas or beyond.
Dhority’s career at FHTC has done just that.
Coming to the college in 2011 following a 32-year career as a high school teacher, Dhority’s leadership has been key in many areas, including the growth of academic partnerships between FHTC and area high schools, adding several new two-plus-two academic agreements with four-year institutions and aiding in the increase and advance of online courses.
“Flint Hills Technical College is very proud of Dean Dhority,” FHTC President Dean Hollenbeck said. “She spends a huge amount of time promoting our programs to the USD’s and ensuring that our students receive a quality education. Her entire career has been dedicated to student success, and we are extremely fortunate to have her on our team here at FHTC.”
