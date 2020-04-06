On March 23, the City of Neosho Rapids mailed the letter pictured on page 3 to all residents, detailing information on pre-existing ordinances which would be monitored more closely this spring. The announcement was met with controversy on social media, some questioning the fairness and timeliness of the potentially-increased enforcement.
“If the city council is enforcing these ordinances from now on, that means all of the city council people are up to code on all of them?!” posted Tanner Barber to the City of Neosho Rapids Facebook page.
“I am all about having a nice community, bit (sic) to start dictating that you are going to be charging people money to have pets. Why dont you try dealing with the issues instead of trying to create more,” added David Allen Baker Jr.
In order to hopefully clear up some of the confusion, The Emporia Gazette reached out to Mayor Dallas Shepard for an interview. Printed below are relevant transcriptions from a Sunday phone interview:
Q If these ordinances already existed in some form, why was now a good time to send the reminder letter?
A “This basically acted as a reminder. We’re looking to enforce the ordinances pertaining to dogs running at large, mowing and then just a whole bunch of things on cleanup. There were a lot of properties that weren’t getting mowed and maintained last year, so it’s just about following through on that. We decided we needed to let people know that we were going to be enforcing these ordinances now to give them time to start taking care of some of it before the city has to step in and send out any more letters.”
Q Has the city been receiving complaints on these specific issues, or is it just something you want to get out in front of?
A “The biggest issue right now for us, I would say, is the mowing. It’s something that needs to be addressed. Another big one is simply just piles of trash out in some of the yards around here, kind of including an excess of abandoned and broken down vehicles in that. We have a few dogs that run at-large, and we’re trying to get that under control, as well. With the piles of trash and other stuff, it allows snakes, skunks, raccoons and other animals and bugs you don’t want around town to thrive.
“We want a town where, no matter your age — old or young — you can walk through it and not be in fear of coming across those things. Not everybody likes dogs, and some of the more aggressive ones can scare people, so you have that element of it, too. The point behind this is making everyone in the town feel more comfortable.”
Q Do you anticipate further action on the City’s behalf, or are you hoping citizens will be able to police themselves?
A “We really hope that citizens will be able to keep track of these things themselves. I really love this town. Everybody is involved in the community, so we all need to strive to make the community as good as it can be. We have a court system and everything we need along those lines, but I don’t believe we’ll ever have to use them. Most people are willing to work with us, and we’re willing to work with everybody. Some of our ordinances have time frames attached to their enforcement and their rectification, but if somebody calls me or communicates with me, I have no problem issuing extensions. I’m willing to work with people as long as they’re putting in the effort and willing to work with me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.