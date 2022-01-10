Major league baseball spring training is in doubt right now. But the Lyon County Sheriff's Office “spring training” conference is on for April, and open for registration.
The Sheriff's Office has hosted a three-day program for more than 15 years, providing as much as 25 hours of continuing education in areas of law enforcement. This year's event will be at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Anderson Building Tuesday-Thursday, April 5-7.
The conference costs $75 to attend. That price includes five meals, including a Steak Fry with “beer provided”, the Sheriff's Office website says. Attendees could win door prizes ranging from a gun to televisions.
The conference also is open for as many as 10 vendors on Tuesday and Wednesday, at levels from $200 to $2,000.
Registration links are available on the conference web page. More information is available from Sgt. Jacob Welsh at 620-341-3354 or jwelsh@lyoncounty.org.
