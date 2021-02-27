Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Feb. 22
Medical - unknown problem, information redacted.
Criminal damage, 3300 W 18th Ave., 10:15 a.m.
Traffic - stop, W 1st Ave. & Congress St., 11:33 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W 6th Ave. & Rural St., 5:23 p.m.
Traffic - stop, 1200 Moonlight Cir., 11:33 p.m.
Feb. 23
Investigative case, 500 Mechanic St., 9:48 a.m.
Property - lost, 1800 W 6th Ave., 10:05 a.m.
Non-injury accident, E 6th Ave. & Cottonwood St., 11:12 a.m.
Warrant - activity/service, 400 Mechanic St., 12:43 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 1400 E 6th Ave., 12:54 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 1400 E 6th Ave., 12:56 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 1400 E 6th Ave., 12:58 p.m.
Warrant - arrest, 1400 E 6th Ave., 1:00 p.m.
Family disturbance, information redacted.
Feb. 24
Fire - structure (non-apt), 1600 Sherwood Way, 9:47 a.m.
Traffic - stop, W 9th Ave. & Elm St., 10:44 a.m.
Communications offense, 700 Mechanic St., 10:46 a.m.
Traffic - stop, 800 Merchant St., 1:00 p.m.
Attempt - locate, 2600 Regency Dr., 2:09 p.m.
Traffic - stop, W 8th Ave. & Rural St., 3:27 p.m.
Attempt - locate, 900 East St., 4:06 p.m.
Communications offense, 1100 Exchange St., 5:29 p.m.
Animal problem, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:37 p.m.
Drug - poss other substance, 3600 W 18th Ave., 6:39 p.m.
Traffic - stop, 2000 W 15th Ave., 10:34 p.m.
Sheriff
Feb. 22
Fire - brush/grass/wildland, Road 250 & Road L, 3:55 p.m.
Littering, 1200 Road 150, 6:08 p.m.
Feb. 23
Fire - brush/grass/wildland, 2000 Road F5, 3:29 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 1300 S Hwy 99, 6:02 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 2300 Industrial Rd., 9:44 p.m.
Feb. 24
Lost property, address redacted, 9:11 a.m.
Fire - structure (non-apt), 1600 Sherwood Way, 9:47 a.m.
Citizen assist, 2200 Burlingame Rd., 6:42 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Feb. 23
Forgery - counterfeiting, 900 Merchant St., 11:41 a.m.
Auto burglary, 2300 W 21st Ave., 4:31 p.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 1500 Industrial Rd., 6:56 p.m.
Feb. 24
Theft - shoplifting, 700 W 6th Ave., 9:17 a.m.
Theft - late report, 800 Sylvan St., 4:29 p.m.
Sheriff
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.