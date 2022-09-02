MVIMG_20200820_160441_3.jpg

Volunteers pack up donations at the United Way of the Flint Hills Drive-Thru Food Drive in 2020.

 File photo

United Way of the Flint Hills will host its third annual food collection event this month. This year’s Drive-Thru Food Drive will be collecting non-perishable food, cleaning products, and personal care items for United Way’s Community Partners providing food assistance and other services to the community.

The Drive-Thru Food Drive will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Anderson building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru style event by simply purchasing or collecting items from a suggested list and driving up to the front of the Anderson building, where volunteers will unload donations and divide donations among participating agencies.

United Way agencies that will be benefiting from the event include Morris County Care & Share, The Salvation Army, and SOS Inc. A suggested list of donations includes:

Breakfast Items

Condiments

Baking Items (sugar, flour, cooking oil)

Peanut Butter and Jelly

Boxed Meals (potatoes, Hamburger Helper)

Canned Meals (SpaghettiOs, soups)

Canned Beans (protein: navy, pinto etc.)

Rice

Canned meats

Pasta Sauce

Canned Fruit

Coffee

Peanut Butter

Macaroni and Cheese

Chunky Soups

Instant Oatmeal

Fruit snacks

Granola bars

Individual packed chips/crackers

Juice boxes

Baby Lotion

Baby Shampoo

Baby Wipes

Adult Shampoo

Adult Conditioner

Deodorant

Laundry Soap (20-24 load size)

Paper Towels

Lysol wipes

Lysol spray

Spray cleaners

Dish sponges

Dish scrubber

Dish soap

Monetary donations will also be accepted. Donors wishing to give a financial gift are encouraged to donate at https://www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org/donate.

