United Way of the Flint Hills will host its third annual food collection event this month. This year’s Drive-Thru Food Drive will be collecting non-perishable food, cleaning products, and personal care items for United Way’s Community Partners providing food assistance and other services to the community.
The Drive-Thru Food Drive will be held from 4:30 - 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Anderson building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Community members are encouraged to participate in the drive-thru style event by simply purchasing or collecting items from a suggested list and driving up to the front of the Anderson building, where volunteers will unload donations and divide donations among participating agencies.
United Way agencies that will be benefiting from the event include Morris County Care & Share, The Salvation Army, and SOS Inc. A suggested list of donations includes:
Breakfast Items
Condiments
Baking Items (sugar, flour, cooking oil)
Peanut Butter and Jelly
Boxed Meals (potatoes, Hamburger Helper)
Canned Meals (SpaghettiOs, soups)
Canned Beans (protein: navy, pinto etc.)
Rice
Canned meats
Pasta Sauce
Canned Fruit
Coffee
Peanut Butter
Macaroni and Cheese
Chunky Soups
Instant Oatmeal
Fruit snacks
Granola bars
Individual packed chips/crackers
Juice boxes
Baby Lotion
Baby Shampoo
Baby Wipes
Adult Shampoo
Adult Conditioner
Deodorant
Laundry Soap (20-24 load size)
Paper Towels
Lysol wipes
Lysol spray
Spray cleaners
Dish sponges
Dish scrubber
Dish soap
Monetary donations will also be accepted. Donors wishing to give a financial gift are encouraged to donate at https://www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org/donate.
