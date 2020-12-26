Stephen Skelton, rural Hartford, Kansas, passed away at the Wesley Medical Trauma Center in Wichita, Kansas on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the age of 80.
Stephen was born on December 3, 1940 in Big Rapids, Michigan, the son of Max E. and Shirley (Baker) Skelton. He married Barbara Merritt at Dwight, Kansas on July 17, 1965. She survives of the home. He is also survived by sons, Max Skelton, Garnett, KS, Russell Skelton, Emporia, Jason Skelton, and Justin Skelton, both of Shawnee, OK; and daughters, Pamela Stithem, Reading, KS, and Kristina Rochelle, Shawnee, OK, 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Mr. Skelton served in the United States Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He worked as a machinist at BPE, Inc. in Emporia for 36 years.
Graveside services will be held at the Chicago Mound Cemetery, Southeast of Emporia, on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. Military Graveside services will be conducted by members of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Memorials have been established with the American Cancer Society or the Color Guard of Lowry-Funston Post #1980, VFW. Contributions may be sent in care of the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Condolences to the family may be sent online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.