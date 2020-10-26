USD 253's 85th Annual Seasonal Celebration is going virtual this year.
The district made the announcement in an email to parents, Monday afternoon.
"As we continue through the 2020-2021 school year one message that has been consistent throughout the year is change and flexibility," the email reads. "The 85th Annual Seasonal Celebration will promote that same theme. Although the district will not be presenting the traditional Seasonal Celebration at the W.L. White Auditorium as in the past, our music directors and student musicians are working to prepare an equally entertaining celebration virtually."
The district promises the same "classic selections" of songs that have been heard over the years. This year, however, smaller groups will be recorded together and then "tracked together."
"All selections will be presented in one virtual performance that will be shared in December for everyone to enjoy," according to the email. "This year’s Seasonal Celebration would not be possible without the additional support of the Emporia Community Foundation. Their generous donation has made it possible for the Emporia High School and Emporia Middle School music departments to create a virtual Seasonal Celebration.
"This unique experience creates learning opportunities for all of our musicians and enables the music of this 85-year-old tradition to live on. It is the district’s plan for the 2021 Seasonal Celebration to return to the W.L. White Auditorium."
Questions about the performance can be directed to USD 253's Community Relations department at community.relations@usd253.net.
It's not been the same since the ACLU was called to referee in 92. It used to be "The Christmas Program" until people got offended by our Christian culture. If I'm not mistaken the person responsible for calling in the ACLU doesn't even live in Emporia anymore.
