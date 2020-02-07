TOPEKA — An extremely slow opening quarter may have proven costly for Emporia High on Thursday night at Seaman.
Though the Vikings didn’t exactly explode out of the gate either, E-High scored just once in the first quarter, which was magnified even more throughout a 36-34 loss, which saw the Spartans overcome a deficit that nearly reached double digits.
“For 31 minutes, give or take, we battled with one of the best teams in the state right now,” EHS Head Girls Coach Carolyn Dorsey said. “I’m very pleased with them. I think we’re getting closer and closer and closer to where we want to be. We were one play away from achieving some pretty cool stuff tonight and it wasn’t from lack of effort.”
The Spartans had an uphill battle much of the night, though taking a brief lead in the second after consecutive 3-pointers from Allie Baker and Gracie Gilpin. From there, the Vikings closed out the half with a 10-2 run, pushing their lead back to seven.
“We expect that,” Dorsey said. “When we get down, we’re not going to quit. That’s one thing (we love about) this group. They’re fighters and they’re competitors.
“When you have a bunch of kids that believe in that and are doing it, I think they can be dangerous.”
EHS played from behind much of the second half, using an 8-0 run in the third to close within a possession.
Twice E-High had opportunities in the final 20 seconds to extend the game into overtime, but couldn’t get the needed shot.
“Seaman’s a great defensive team,” Dorsey said. “At first, we were a little out of rhythm, out of sync. They’re hard to break down. Eventually we found (an answer).”
Gilpin had a game-high 12 points for the Spartans, who fell to 4-3 in league play. EHS will host Washburn Rural on Tuesday as it begins to see opponents for a second time on the season.
“It’s a great feeling to be a part of,” Dorsey said of her team’s improvements. “We obviously want to do some things and be the better team, but we’re still headed there. I truly believe that we’re taking steps and we’ll be alright down the stretch.”
Emporia 2 12 11 9 — 34
Seaman 8 13 8 7 — 36
Emporia (7-6, 4-3) — Gilpin 4-10 2-2 12, Christensen 1-2 0-1 2, Chapman 3-7 0-0 6, Baker 2-4 0-0 6, Breshears 0-3 0-0 0, Tovar 3-7 2-4 8, Adams 0-1 0-0 0, Garcia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-34 4-7 34.
Seaman (10-3, 5-3) — Kramer 4-8 0-1 11, Steiner 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 2-5 0-1 4, Carter 6-18 1-4 15, Cowan 1-1 0-0 2, Sparks 0-3 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 1-2 1, Deeter 0-1 0-0 0, Polter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-40 2-8 36
3-point goals — Emporia 4-11 (Gilpin 2-3, Baker 2-3, Breshears 0-3, Christensen 0-1, Adams 0-1); Seaman 6-17 (Kramer 3-6, Carter 2-6, Steiner 1-4, Turner 0-1). Total fouls — Emporia 14, Seaman 11. Fouled out — none.
