Archie Roland Larison was born in Windsor, Missouri on January 4, 1920 to Walter and Elsie Hewitt Larison and passed away on August 16, 2021. Archie was the 6th of 7 siblings: Wilber Larison, Doris Larison Whitehair, Irene Larison Gilmore, Velma Larison, Fred Larison, and Margaret (Marge) Larison. Archie joined the Missouri National Guard at the age of 18. Prior to the war he was a shoemaker who made shoes for the Russian army. Archie enlisted in the Army Air Corp on November 11, 1942 where he quickly reached the rank of corporal. During WWII, Archie was a member of the gilder platoon in the Pacific theater and when it was dissolved, he was transferred to the motor pool because of his typing abilities. He was honorably discharged on December 31, 1945. After the war, Archie returned to the Kansas City area and became a certified watchmaker and trained gemologist. Archie married the love of his life Shirley Ellen Clifton on May 31, 1947. They settled in Osage City, Kansas where Archie worked for Underwood Jewelers. In 1962, Archie and Shirley established Larison jewelers. They had two children: Ronald Wayne (Mary) and Clifton Dennis (Vickie). He retired from the business in 1995. Archie was very active in his community. Archie was an active member of the Methodist Church in Osage City. He served as head usher for many years. He would wake early to serve both services every Sunday morning. He used to joke that he was so stubborn that he needed to hear the message more than once. He was always the last to leave after cleaning the church and made sure everyone made it to their cars safely. Archie served the Boy Scouts of America as a troop leader, Eagle Award Chairman and as District Chairman for the Jayhawk Council and was active in the Boy Scouts for over 60 years. Archie was a Mason and Shriner. He was an active member of the Osage City and Lebo Masonic Lodges for over 73 years. He designed and helped construct a single-story lodge in Osage City so that elderly members of the lodge could more easily attend. He was a member of Araret Shrine in Kansas City and provided countless hours of service towards raising money for Shriners Hospitals.
Archie’s spirit of service to the military and children’s charities has had a ripple effect with every generation following him. His example of selfless giving and hard work has been the central pillar for every Larison family member. Archie currently has three granddaughters and one grandson and eight great grandchildren. Together Archie’s descendants have a combined military service of 32 years. Both of his sons served in the Air Force. His son Ron served from Vietnam to the Gulf War providing communications support. His son Clifton was responsible for engineering the control panel on the NASA Space Shuttle. The family also continued the legacy of scouting, earning 4 Boy Scout Eagle Awards, 2 Girl Scout Gold Awards, and a combined 72 additional years of scouting service between them. They continued to be active in the Shrine and have a combined total of 57 years donated to the Shrine and other children’s charities. Archie’s work ethic and example of perseverance have inspired his grandchildren to become small business owners, teachers, directors at large technology corporations, doctors, and Air Force Logistic Specialists.
To say that he has made a difference in this world would be an understatement. He is a true American hero to all of those who are lucky enough to know him. At the age of 90, Archie moved to Wichita and resided in the independent living facility at the Kansas Masonic Home. At the age 101, Archie was surrounded by family when he peacefully passed away. A true soldier, he now fights in God’s Army.
The funeral services will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at the Methodist Church in Osage City, Kansas. Visitation is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. The funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. The graveside service is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at the Osage City cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with the Boy Scouts of America, Jayhawk Area Council, 1020 SE Monroe Street, Topeka, KS 66612 and the Shriner’s Hospital for Children in St. Louis, Attention: Development Office, 4400 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110.
