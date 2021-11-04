Child care access has been identified as one of the four major barriers to local workforce development. Through the course of the pandemic our community saw the critical role that our child care providers contribute and how limitations and disruptions can impact families in a variety of ways.
One critical impact is the decision that families must make to balance workforce participation with the cost and access of child care services.
To better understand the needs our community is facing, Ignite Emporia has partnered with the University of Kansas Center for Public Partnerships and Research. This brief online survey will help us gather baseline data to help guide discussions and strategies to improve access to needed child care resources that can also improve access to the local workforce.
Residents of Lyon County or employees that work in Lyon County with children aged 12 and under are encouraged to follow the link below to complete the 5- minute survey.
The survey is available in both English and Spanish for individuals who live and/or work in Lyon County. To complete the survey, follow one of the links below:
English Language: https://kusurvey.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_0D5fophiji427ye
Spanish Language: https://kusurvey.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6tFcA8QvIzoqAUC
Ignite Emporia is a community lead initiative of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce that is focused on three key areas for community growth and development; Workforce Development, Housing Availability and Business Retention and Expansion. For more information contact the Ignite Emporia at rgilligan@emporiakschamber.org
