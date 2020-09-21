The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health reported 21 recoveries and 15 new positives for COVID-19, Monday afternoon, bringing the number of active of cases to 69.
The county has reported 1,027 total cases since March, including 930 recoveries and 27 deaths. There were an additional nine death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment as of Monday afternoon.
Four people remained hospitalized.
There are currently three active clusters in the county, including an ongoing cluster in long-term care. The cluster currently involves six active cases, out of 160 total positives. It has resulted in 19 deaths, with eight more pending review.
The colleges and universities clusters accounts for 11 active cases, with 55 total cases.
There are three active cases associated with a schools cluster out of five total cases.
Statewide, Kansas reported 1,674 new cases since Friday. The state has 53,959 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and there have been 600 deaths since the outbreak started.
