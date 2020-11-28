“A Deadly Education” by Naomi Novik, Del Rey, 2020, $28.00.
I decided that Orion Lake needed to die after the second time he saved my life.
Everyone loves Orion Lake. Everyone else, that is. Far as I’m concerned, he can keep his flashy combat magic to himself. I’m not joining his pack of adoring fans.
I don’t need help surviving the Scholomance, even if they do. Forget the hordes of monsters and cursed artifacts, I’m probably the most dangerous thing in the place. Just give me a chance and I’ll level mountains and kill untold millions, make myself the dark queen of the world.
At least, that’s what the world expects. Most of the other students in here would be delighted if Orion killed me like one more evil thing that’s crawled out of the drains. Sometimes I think they want me to turn into the evil witch they assume I am. The school certainly does.
But the Scholomance isn’t getting what it wants from me. And neither is Orion Lake. I may not be anyone’s idea of the shining hero, but I’m going to make it out of this place alive, and I’m not going to slaughter thousands to do it, either.
Although I’m giving serious consideration to just one.
Fans of Naomi Novik already know that she’s a brilliant writer who knows just how to combine the best aspects of historical fiction and fantasy (as with her Temeraire series). Now we get to see her go in a new direction and create a whole new world for readers to enjoy. A Deadly Education is a fresh new take on the popular magic school story, but in a much more, well, deadly way.
Students at the Scholomance are in a constant battle to avoid the monsters lurking around that are attracted to magic while also turning in their homework on time. It’s survival of the most cunning, and alliances and resources are important.Thankfully, there’s very little of any Lord of the Flies-esque turning on each other, which I think would have been tiresome. Instead, although the students have their vices, they behave much more rationally than their classic counterparts.
What really makes this book is the nuanced characters. Galadriel (yes, like that Galadriel, named after the character from The Lord of the Rings) has the potential to be an extremely powerful dark mage; she’d just rather graduate. Orion Lake is not the typical dumb hero he first appears to be. Don’t get me wrong, he’s pretty clueless, but more in an enthusiastic golden retriever way. I loved that the side characters got enough development to actually seem like real people instead of props.
If you already love Novik, you’ll like this new story. If you’re not familiar with her, this is a great place to start!
