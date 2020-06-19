Rhonda Renee Mathis, 61, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.
She was born November 12, 1958, in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Kenneth and Jean (Claunch) Cripps. She graduated from Emporia High School.
She was an avid volunteer and member with the Grantville United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Worship Planning Team. During the Fall Festival, she took a part in the Second Hand Treasures.
For a long time, she was a collector of antique cars. She was also a member of several car clubs throughout the area, including Golden Spokes, Ford Performance Club and CHVA.
She loved to listen to music, especially the local band Cleveland where she would see them at the Classic Bean in Topeka.
She had many roles at Saint Francis Hospital in Topeka, ranging from dietary, supply delivery to pharmacy technician, but her latest role was a Patient Sitter which she enjoyed thoroughly as she was there to help patients during difficult times.
She loved to spend time at Lake Kahola where her parents resided and liked swimming and water skiing. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family.
Rhonda married Daniel Wayne on August 27, 1977 at Lake Kahola near Emporia, Kansas, they later divorced. Survivors include her daughter, Adrien Michelle Nedrow (Michael); granddaughter, Micayla Nedrow; sister, Denita Bader (Eric); nieces, Kylene Enos (Arron) and their son Caden and Karen Laws (Zach) and their children Gavin and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her parents and her dad’s special friend Opal Sager.
A Celebration of her Life will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Grantville United Methodist Church, 3724 South Street, Grantville, KS 66429. A private Graveside Service will be at Hillside Cemetery near Strong City, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society - Topeka, 1315 SW Arrowhead Road, Topeka, KS 66604 or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Kansas Chapter, 300 N Main STE 300, Wichita, KS 67202.
To leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
