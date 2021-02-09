Special to The Gazette
Sunday, Feb. 28, marks 30 years since the last day of Operation Desert Storm. The Emporia American Legion is proud to host a reunion of all area Desert Storm and Gulf War Era veterans. Normally closed on Sundays, we will open our doors 2-4 Sunday, February 28th for these veterans to gather to connect and share their experiences.
Operation Desert Storm began August 2nd, 1990 and ended Feb. 28, 1991. In many ways it marked our transition from the Cold War era into our deployments in the Middle East that continue today. Veterans that served at home or abroad during this important time in our nation’s history are encouraged to attend.
