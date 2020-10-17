Henry Michael Flott, Mclean, Virginia died Wednesday, April 8, 2020. He was 75.
He was an educator and real estate agent.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery following the service. The family has the arrangements.
