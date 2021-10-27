A driver refused medical care after crashing into a power pole in Emporia early Wednesday.
Emergency crews were called to West 12th Avenue and Rural St. around 12:30 a.m. Fire Capt. Willie Ward said a woman apparently fell asleep at the wheel, went off the road and split the pole in two.
Ward said no one else was in the vehicle. If electric service ever went out, Evergy indicates all was restored Wednesday morning.
