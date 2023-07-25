Marilynn Ann “Lynn” Beck, 79, Emporia, passed away at her home on Friday, July 21, 2023.
Marilynn was born January 13, 1944 in Axtell, Kansas, the daughter of Frank (Sr.) and Doris (Deane) Crane. At the age of 4 her family moved to Riverside, California where she attended school. She graduated from Ramona High School in 1961. She is survived by her life partner of 30 years, Lydia Blixit; her daughter, Debbie Davidson; sisters, Jean Conley, Donna Banks, and Vicki Broxterman; grandson, Daniel Davidson, and 9 other grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Dennis Lynn Crane and Frank “Butch” Crane, Jr.; sister, Linda White; and daughter, Jennifer Koll.
Lynn enjoyed pool, fishing, camping, was a Girl Scout Leader, and was a member of the Auxiliaries of the American Legion and V.F.W.
A Memorial Service is planned for Friday, July 28, 2023 at 2:00 P.M.at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. Cremation is planned.
Memorial gifts to The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter may be made through the funeral home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.