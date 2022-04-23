The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High boys golf team took third during the Topeka Seaman Invitational Wednesday.
Caden Massey shot a 75 for the Spartans, taking fifth overall. Hudson Sauder shot a 79 and finished 11th overall.
Nolan Jacob and Brooks Sauder tied for 26th with shots of 83.
Will Walker tied for 39th with an 87 and Aidan Allemang tied for 54th with a 98.
The Spartans were scheduled to play in the Salina South Invitational Friday.
