The Lyon County Commission is scheduled to meet for an action session at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.
Sam Seeley from Lyon County Planning & Zoning will address the Commission in regard to a conditional use purpose for Eagle Creek Stone, LLC to build a quarry.
Lyon County Appraiser Ryan Janzen will present the Lyon County 2021 Valuation Trends and Mailing of 2021 Change of Value Notices.
Amy Welch of the Lyon County Noxious Weed Department will ask the Commission to approve and sign the 2022 Lyon County Noxious Weed Annual Management Plan and the 2020 Annual Noxious Weed Report.
Dr. Oyenuga and Renee Hively of Lyon County Public Health will present a public health report.
Public comment is scheduled for 9:45 a.m.
The event will be live-streamed on the Lyon County Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Lyon-County-Emporia-Ks-199972110025693.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.