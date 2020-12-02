Janet Schlageter, 64, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 in Wichita.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David; parents, Cecil and Betty Repp.
Janet is survived by her children, Ashley (Dennis) Landaverde and Alex Schlageter; three grandchildren, Jaden, Omar and Isabel; brother, Curtis (Brenda) Repp; sister-in law, Terri (Joe) Ormond.
Memorial services will be held in Emporia at a later date.
Arrangements by Wulf-Ast Mortuary.
