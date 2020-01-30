The victims of a fatal fire were identified by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office Thursday morning.
Jerry R. Wiley, 67, and Mary Ann Wiley, 61, were both killed when their trailer located at 1753 Road E Lot 237 caught fire shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 16.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire is still under investigation with the Lyon County Coroner's Office located at Frontier Forensics in Kansas City.
At about 12:48 a.m. Jan. 16, emergency crews responded to the scene. Once there, neighbors had reported that they believed two people may still be inside the trailer.
Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said fire crews found flames and heavy smoke upon arrival and began beating back the blaze.
The two fatalities were confirmed during the search for survivors.
"The Emporia Fire Department encourages all Lyon County residents to ensure they have working smoke detectors in the home," Emporia Fire Department Battalion Chief Ryan Conley said. "It is recommended to test your detectors every month."
