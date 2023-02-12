Area veterans came out to American Legion Post 5 to learn about a new law that expands VA benefits and health care during part of a statewide PACT Act resource meeting tour Saturday afternoon.
The Sfc. Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act — which was passed into law last year — is the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. It both extends and expands eligibility for VA health care for veterans with toxic exposures, as well as veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 eras.
The PACT Act also:
- Adds 20-plus more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures
- Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation
- Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Helps improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
"The goal is to bring all of the resources to the veterans, so they don't have to go and read a mile-long internet page," said VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System public affairs specialist Sarah Dernovish.
Veterans had the chance to speak with a number of VA representatives during the event, helping them get connected to benefits, file claims and get answers to questions about other resources that are available to them.
They also had the chance to connect with toxic exposure screening specialists.
"We want to bring toxic exposure screenings to the veterans so they're not having to travel," Dernovish said. "We're bringing it to you."
The Emporia meeting was the fourth resource meeting of the tour. Dernovish said veterans across the state have had similar questions and concerns during the other stops, including if Agent Orange exposure stateside would qualify under the PACT Act.
Dernovish said one of the biggest questions revolved around hiring outside attorneys. She said there are a number of predatory attorneys that are preying on veterans who were at risk for toxic exposures, but the veterans service organizations have the best resources available to help.
Dernovish said it's important for veterans to get hooked up to benefits as soon as possible. While no hard deadline has been set for the PACT Act, she said some changes will be coming for eligibility for post-9/11 and Gulf War veterans this fall.
"Those veterans in particular need to apply now and get their claims filed now," she said.
Dernovish also stressed that making claims through the PACT Act will not disqualify veterans from accessing VA health care in the future.
"You never know where those things come from, but it's not true," she said. "Accessing benefits will not affect your service rating. It will not affect your ability to use your benefits."
To learn more about the PACT Act, visit www.va.gov/pact or call 785-559-8190.
