The 32nd Flint Hills Optimist Club Area High School All-Star Girls and Boys Basketball games will be held Saturday at Emporia’s White Auditorium.
The games showcase the best area seniors competing on two teams from each gender.
“For the most part, it's one last chance to give these young people an opportunity to play basketball in the best arena in the Midwest,” said Ken Hanson, who organizes the event through the sponsorship of the Flint Hills Optimist Club.
Hanson said the games should have a lasting impact on the participants.
“A chance for them to come together and meet each other,” Hanson said. “A lot of them have never met. And they can build friendships from this game that could last a lifetime.”
He said the players are told to have fun and not take the competition too seriously, even if they’re playing against some of their fellow school-team members.
“Some of them are going against their teammates,” Hanson said. “And so it's the first time that they've done that. And you'll see them talking a little trash, but it's fun trash.”
Coaches from 20 area schools nominate the players, and the Optimist Club selection committee determines the final rosters. However, they like to include all area schools.
“But sometimes, it may be that there's a kid from a high school that doesn't have any other selection people coming forward,” Hanson said. “So we'll put them on the team because we want…all of the area high schools to be represented.”
The games have been played for decades. Olpe High School girls head coach Ron Slaymaker began the tournament while coaching at Emporia State University, Hanson said. Once ESU became part of the NCAA though, it could not be affiliated with the event. Slaymaker approached the Flint Hills Optimist Club in 1991, and the community service organization has been hosting it ever since (except in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid).
Hanson took over as the event director-chairperson after the former chairperson, Brian Douglas, passed away from cancer.
Hanson said the spectators should expect a group of talented hoopsters to have fun on the court. The rules for the all-star games are different than high school. The boys play two 20-minute halves. And zone defenses aren’t allowed.
“We just want them to have some fun, play some man-to-man,” he said.
More interestingly is the make-it-take-it rule that goes into effect during the final two minutes of each half. The team trailing at that point in the game retains continuous possession of the ball if they score.
“We've actually had a team that was trailing by nine come back to win it in the last minute of the game,” Hanson said.
And if one can dunk…dunking is encouraged.
“If they’re not having fun, then we're not having fun.”
The girls’ game tips off at 6 p.m. with the boys’ game immediately following. Admission is $5, and tickets can be purchased at the door.
2022 Optimist All-Stars Boys teams
Blue
1. Shayden Sull – Hartford
2. Wade Gleue – Southern Coffey County
3. Damon Redeker – Olpe
4. Darian Massey – Lyndon
5. Damian Foster – Waverly
6. Keaton Marcotte – Mission Valley
7. Trace Dannels – Madison
8. Braden Heins – Northern Heights
9. Lance Noonan – Burlingame
10. Kellen Marshall – Council Grove
Red
1. Tyler Sage – Osage City
2. Jerrod Campbell – Northern Heights
3. Derek Hoelting – Olpe
4. Joel Deters – Mission Valley
5. Drew Stutesman – Madison
6. Jacob Ortega – Emporia
7. Toby Miller – Lyndon
8. Trevor Quaney – Burlingame
9. Lane Bartley – Waverly
10. Koen Hula – Council Grove
2022 Optimist All-Stars Girls Roster teams
Blue
1. Abby Peek – Lebo
2. Elizabeth Armstrong – Council Grove
3. Elizabeth Devoll – Osage City
4. Aubrey Hinrichs – Northern Heights
5. Chloe Meehan – Waverly
6. Caydence Doebele – Burlington
7. Regan Darbyshire – Hartford
8. Brooklyn Ptacek – Eureka
9. Maddyn Stewart – Emporia
10. Daelyn Winters – Burlingame
Red
1. Makenna French – Northern Heights
2. Karlie Whitworth – Burlington
3. Allie Moore – Lebo
4. Kiernan Breshears – Hartford
5. Alexis Hatcher – Chase County
6. Gracie Gilpin – Emporia
7. Addison Easter – Lyndon
8. Abigail Singhatch – Eureka
9. Addie Scheve – Olpe
10. Lilly Judd – West Franklin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.