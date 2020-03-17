Ruth Ann Schneider Schaeffer, Minot, ND, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Trinity Hospital in Minot. She was 79.
Ruth worked for the Department of Transportation, as a school secretary, as an administrative assistant for medical offices and as a medical transcriptionist.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Minot, ND. Thompson-Larson Funeral Home in Minot has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.