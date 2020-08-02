The 18th annual FHTC Foundation Benefit Gala and Auction looked different than the previous 17, but thanks to a creative vision, hard work and a generous community, it was a success.
A Night of Inspiration, presented by Vektek, raised $92,000 for scholarships and enhancements at Flint Hills Technical College Friday night. Hosted by the FHTC Foundation, the gala went virtual this year with a concert and auction broadcast via the internet.
“Given what we had to deal with, it went pretty well. We had some hiccups and challenges along the way but overall I think we pulled it off,” said Mike Crouch, Vice President of Advancement.
The broadcast began with a 30-minute set by local band Brickhorse, broadcast from The Copper Top event venue. Following a welcome from FHTC President Dr. Dean Hollenbeck, the broadcast shifted to the live auction co-hosted by Ron Thomas and Coralie Owens, sitting six feet apart in the large meeting room at FHTC.
Live auction items included trips to Kansas City, Colorado and Cabo, Mexico; Evora Wheeler’s famous pies, handcrafted items, a year of 1GB internet service, a grill and patio set, a registered Lhasa Apso puppy, the opportunity to be a judge at FHTC’s popular culinary competition The Cut and tickets to watch a NASCAR race from Clint Bowyer’s personal box at Kansas Speedway.
Attendees could also bid on silent auction items and enter a raffle to win a pair of diamond stud earrings or a 12-gauge shotgun. An option to donate directly to the scholarship fund was strengthened with a matching donation from Hopkins Manufacturing up to $5,000.
People could either login to an auction web site or call in bids to volunteers, masked and stationed a safe distance from the rest of the crew.
The gala is a major fundraiser for FHTC scholarships. Last year, FHTC awarded more than $150,000 in institutional scholarships. With a 98% placement rate after graduation, Owens — an alumnus of the office administration program — said that attending FHTC is a good financial decision.
“You come here, you study, you get out there and you get a great-paying job,” she said. “I received a scholarship to attend FHTC. I came right out of school and started working for the school district.”
Owens later graduated from Emporia State University and is about to celebrate 15 years in the human resources department at Norfolk Iron and Metal. She is the newest member of the FHTC board of directors.
Plenty of FHTC expertise was on display during the two-and-a-half-hour event. Crouch said the multi-media department at FHTC was responsible for the broadcast and running the online auction. The production board — an outline and schedule of the entire broadcast — was the work of an FHTC student.
“Anyssa Hammond ran the production board today and she did a tremendous job,” Crouch said.
The culinary arts program played a part in the event’s success as well. In previous years, culinary arts students catered a sit-down dinner for hundreds at the gala. This year they put together Wrangler Watch Party Packs, a full meal for four to be enjoyed while watching the gala from home. Diners could choose the Wrangler BBQ Bundle or the Wrangler Pasta Pack starting at $100.
“We tried to figure out a way to keep [the experience] as normal as possible,” Crouch said. “The Wrangler Party Pack came about because we knew couldn’t have a party of 400 people but they could have smaller parties at home. People were really excited about those party packs.”
Crouch said the night would not have been possible without the help of volunteers, his “outstanding” staff, the planning committee, the sponsors and the people participating from home.
“We’re so thankful for all of our sponsors for sticking with us and all the folks who participated tonight,” Crouch said in a phone interview after the gala. “I can’t say enough about how great my staff is. Sponsors, staff, the committee and all the volunteers — we couldn’t do it without them.”
Presented with a choice of finding a safe alternative to the annual in-person event or canceling the gala altogether, the FHTC Foundation rose to the challenge.
“Fortunately, we know how to be innovative,” Hollenbeck said.
